Need a romantic spot for Valentine's Day in DFW? Yelp has a new list

DALLAS — Need a romantic dinner spot for Valentine's Day?
Yelp has dropped a list of its "most romantic" restaurants in Texas for 2023, surely to deliver a picturesque date night.
Yelp said they identified businesses in its restaurants and food categories that are not part of a national chain with a large concentration of reviews mentioning words and phrases such as "romantic," "date night" and "valentine." Yelp then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.
To diversify the geographical footprint of the list, Yelp limited each city to a maximum of six spots. Dallas was the only city to meet that threshold. Houston was close with five.
Here are the North Texas spots on the list:
- Kenny's Wood Fired Grill, Dallas – No. 1
- St Martin's Wine Bistro, Dallas – No. 4
- Roman Cucina - Dallas, Dallas – No. 5
- rise n°1, Dallas – No. 7
- Pane Vino Osteria, Dallas – No. 11
- Cafe Izmir, Dallas – No. 12
- Harvest Seasonal Kitchen, McKinney – No. 18
Dallas Eater named 12 DFW spots of its own, which also included St Martins. rise n°1 also appeared on thrillist's 15 most romantic restaurants list from August of 2022. OpenTable listed 12 more restaurants in Dallas and broke them down into spots for differing occasions like "first date," "cozy and intimate evening," "anniversary or romantic milestone," and "group date."
For a look at Yelp's full list, click here.
