Need a romantic spot for Valentine's Day in DFW? Yelp has a new list

Yelp identified restaurants not part of a national chain with a lot of reviews mentioning words and phrases such as "romantic," "date night" and "valentines."

DALLAS — Need a romantic dinner spot for Valentine's Day?

Yelp has dropped a list of its "most romantic" restaurants in Texas for 2023, surely to deliver a picturesque date night.

Yelp said they identified businesses in its restaurants and food categories that are not part of a national chain with a large concentration of reviews mentioning words and phrases such as "romantic," "date night" and "valentine." Yelp then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.

To diversify the geographical footprint of the list, Yelp limited each city to a maximum of six spots. Dallas was the only city to meet that threshold. Houston was close with five.

Here are the North Texas spots on the list:

Kenny's Wood Fired Grill, Dallas – No. 1

St Martin's Wine Bistro, Dallas – No. 4

Roman Cucina - Dallas, Dallas – No. 5

rise n°1, Dallas – No. 7

Pane Vino Osteria, Dallas – No. 11

Cafe Izmir, Dallas – No. 12

Harvest Seasonal Kitchen, McKinney – No. 18

For a look at Yelp's full list, click here.