Ever tried 'water ice'? Meet the popular Dallas business bringing Philly-inspired Italian ice

Owner Bruce Mapp is a Philly native who had a craving for his hometown foods after moving to North Texas.

DALLAS — The rise of transplants coming to Dallas-Fort Worth means there's a search for the hometown foods they've grown to love. And sometimes, that food could be a cool craving that helps beat the Texas heat.

You might have seen posts on social media of waiting in lines the length of a parking lot a little stand in Dallas' Trinity Groves -- a water ice stand called So Icy.

If you're not from Philadelphia or Jersey, you might not understand the hype.

Water ice is like Italian ice, or a homogenized snow cone. It has a really smooth texture and it pops the second it hits your tongue.

So Icy's owner Bruce Mapp is originally from Philly. When he came to North Texas, he was craving water ice so much that he decided to scoop it up himself.

Icy has plenty of flavors and toppings to choose from, including some things you probably wouldn't get in Philly: chamoy and tajin.

WFAA Daybreak reporter Megan Mitchell stopped by on a Wednesday and met other curious customers: a Philly native living in Allen with her two kids.

From the first bite, Dominique and her kids immediately approved.

So Icy also sells Philly cheesesteaks, cheeseburgers, soft pretzels, and more.