New Cracker Barrel location heading to Prosper

Texas currently has the second highest number of Cracker Barrel locations of any state, right behind Florida, according to ScrapeHero.

PROSPER, Texas — Editor's note: This article was originally published in the Dallas Business Journal here.

Beloved comfort food chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has revealed an all-new location in North Texas after recently filing plans with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to bring its Southern charm to Prosper.

With construction costs set at $3.3 million, the state filing shows a new restaurant is slated for the northwest corner of US Hwy. 380 and S. Teel Pkwy. in Denton County.

Construction the first phase of the restaurant, which is expected to span 11,028 square feet, is set to start on October 10. A completion date late in the first quarter of next year – March 25, 2024 – was included in the filing, as well.

Design and Engineering Inc. was named as the design firm in the filing.

Headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee, Cracker Barrel opened its first store in 1969. Today, it offers a diverse menu featuring classic dishes like fried chicken and biscuits, along with a plethora of homestyle sides, at more than 660 locations across 45 states.

Texas currently has the second highest number of Cracker Barrel locations of any state, right behind Florida, according to ScrapeHero.

The restaurants are known for incorporating rustic design in their dining rooms, along with country stores packed with sweet treats, gifts and other household items. According to the Cracker Barrel website, each location has between 800 and 1,000 pieces of authentic décor on the walls.