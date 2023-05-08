New restaurant brings surfing, beer garden combo to Deep Ellum in Dallas

Goodsurf is opening at the former site the Sandbar Cantina & Grill, which closed earlier this year after more than a decade in business.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A new entertainment concept that combines surfing with a bar, restaurant and beer garden will open in the first quarter of 2024 in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood.

Goodsurf Dallas, at 317 S/ Second Avenue, will feature “the world's most accessible and authentic surf wave technology,” called Citywave, according to a news release the company put out today.

Goodsurf, a subsidiary of Dallas-tied Urban Entertainment Concepts, acquired the technology with its purchase of stationary surf wave company Citywave North America.

The waves created by the technology are called “deep water stationary waves” and rise up to six feet tall.

Goodsurf CEO Zach Shor discussed the technology and the company’s plans to implement it in restaurants, hotels and resorts, apartment complexes and masterplanned communities in an interview with the Dallas Business Journal last month.

The property that the new restaurant/surf bar will open in Deep Ellum is owned by Fonberg Investments, a local real estate investment and development company. Both tenant and landlord were represented by The Retail Connection, with Max Chanon representing the landlord.

Shor, who spent most of his career at Dallas-based Topgolf, said in addition to waves, Goodsurf will offer a wide variety of food and beverage offerings designed by Ring on Hook, a hospitality consultancy group behind concepts like Home Run Dugout in Katy, Texas; 12:30 Club in Nashville, Tenn.; and Sofia's Roman in Denver, Colo. The menu will pull inspiration from global surf destinations, Shor said.

The history and culture of Deep Ellum played a big part in the decision to open there, Shor said.

"Deep Ellum is already the heart and soul of Dallas' entertainment scene," Shor said in a prepared statement. "We couldn't be prouder for Goodsurf to be a part of this vibrant community."

Goodsurf is opening at the former site the Sandbar Cantina & Grill, which closed earlier this year after more than a decade in business.

Construction is set to begin on the site this month, with an opening slated by the end of March.

Shor, who has previously worked as COO at Topgolf and head of innovation at GameStop, said the Citywave technology is good for beginners as well as experienced surfers.

“You do not have to know how to surf,” Shor said in the prior interview with the Business Journal. “You don’t have to be a surfer to really enjoy the experience.”

He hinted in the interview at more plans in Dallas-Fort Worth.