Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's burger chain is launching in North Texas

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal.

New York-based food chain Bobby’s Burgers has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas, the company announced in a news release.

The restaurant chain was founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in 2021 and offers a variety of American dishes. The company currently has five locations in New York, Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Bobby’s Burgers operates with dine-in, to-go and drive-thru orders.

“Dallas is an ideal market for Bobby’s Burgers, and we’re ready to give residents a taste of the experience,” Laurence Kretchmer, co-founder and managing partner of Bobby’s Burgers, said in the news release. “We’re all about having a great-tasting burger while also being approachable to the everyday person. We have created a concept that is scalable and positioned for multi-unit growth, and we are seeking experienced operators to help deliver a consistent, ultimate burger experience every time.”

According to the release, the company has also announced that its franchise growth plan will target other cities, including Charlotte, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Atlanta and Salt Lake City.