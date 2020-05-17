Summer activities in Dallas-Fort Worth during coronavirus

Cities in North Texas have begun to unveil their plans for summer as Texas continues to reopen.

Summer 2020 will look different as some cities cancel programs due to COVID-19 and others adjust to comply with social distancing requirements.

But, that doesn't mean there won't be anything to do at all. WFAA has compiled a list of summer activities to help keep kids entertained throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Carrollton

Carrollton’s Summer Reading Program begins Monday, June 1 and runs through Aug. 1. The reading program is open to all ages.

Participants will earn points that will be used to purchase drawing tickets for prize packs or purchase items from the Prize Store. Readers can earn one point for every one minute read. Earn 100 points and receive one drawing ticket. A library card is not required, but it is encouraged.

Dallas

Dallas libraries will host a virtual summer reading program with Mayor Eric Johnson. Pre-registration began on May 11. The program kicks off May 30 and runs until Aug. 15. A child can obtain a free book after 10 days of reading. For more information, visit www.dallaslibrary.org/smartsummer



Libraries in the city will also host virtual programs such as story times and adult learning. Individuals must register for the programs to get the link to participate.

The Dallas Parks and Recreation Department is continuing to evaluate its options for summer programming. The city told WFAA there will be changes to the traditional summer camp programming and staff are diligently working to provide a safe and exciting alternative for families.

DeSoto

The DeSoto Public Library is scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 18 with limited hours and safety restrictions. Face coverings will be required.

The library and computer lab will initially be open weekdays from noon to 6:00 p.m. and will be closed on weekends. Only 30 visitors will be allowed into the library at one time for a period of up to one hour per day per visitor.

The recreation center will reopen on a limited basis with safety restrictions on Tuesday, May 26. During the first week it's back open, the facility will be open on May 26, 27 and 29 before it then moves to schedule of every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The fitness center will have limited capacity on an hourly basis. Patrons will be required to schedule an appointment to gain access and will need to call (972) 230-9655. Social distancing and PPE protocol including a face covering and gloves will be mandatory. During the initial opening, patrons will only have access to the fitness center. The gym, running track and other rooms will remain closed.

Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Mayor's Summer Reading Challenge will take place virtually as libraries continue to be closed. The Fort Worth Public Library is donating 300 books to 22 locations hosting summer programs.

A proposed plan for summer camps at City of Fort Worth community centers would be a smaller version of what the centers typically host, with plans to enroll fewer participants to help promote social distancing. The start date for summer camps has not yet been determined. The proposal for a modified summer camp cost is $30 per week of camp. Scholarship discounts will be available based on income needs.

Grand Prairie

All summer library programs will take place on Facebook or Zoom. Individuals must pre-register.