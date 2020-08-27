Dallas Fight Club will help women recover from trauma

The program is taking applications until Sept. 1.

The first rule of Dallas-based Fight Club is recovery.

The new program combines boxing, yoga and counseling to help women who have experienced trauma.

Sana Syed said the 14-week program is meant to give 10 women a “safe space” to heal from trauma. Some of the women may be survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence.

“Trauma reprograms the brain so that you're essentially wired for that trauma for the rest of your life,” said Syed, the founder of nonprofit Kimiya International which is running Fight Club.

The goal is to combat the negative stigma that often surrounds mental illness, something 43.8 million adults experience each year, according to the National Alliance of Mental Illness.

Fight Club Application Open JOIN THE HEALING REVOLUTION Fight Club is a holistic program combining yoga, boxing, group talk therapy and individual counseling to help women survivors of trauma heal. Applications for our Fall 2020 program are now open! Apply now: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KIfightclub. Posted by Kimiya International on Friday, August 14, 2020

Fight Club begins Sept. 10 and will end in December. The second round of Fight Club is scheduled to begin in February.

The first group will attend virtual yoga classes and counseling. They will meet in person for socially distanced boxing. Each of the 10 women will be matched with a counselor.

Applications to the club must be completed by Sept. 1.

One woman who applied to the program wrote she is tired of being angry, according to organizers.

“We hope that people can come in, join us, be a part of our community and be a part of our healing journey together,” Syed said.