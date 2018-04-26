ARAGON, Ga. - Justice has finally been served after hundreds of dogs were found chained and starving in the woods of Aragon, Ga. back in 2017.

Devechio Rowland, the man charged with starving, abusing and abandoning nearly 100 dogs in the woods of Polk Co. Ga. has been found guilty on all 214 counts – 107 felony counts for dog fighting and 107 misdemeanor counts for animal abuse.

The Polk County Police Department received a tip from an anonymous person that led animal control to property on Cashtown Road where they made a horrifying discovery.

“We wanted felony, but according to the statute, it has to be aggravated, which means he has to break their bones or damage them, so it doesn’t meet the threshold of a felony,” said Polk Co. Police Chief Kenny Dodd.

11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross was in the courtroom when the verdict for Rowland came back. She spoke to the prosecutor in the case, who said it was important to send a strong message.

Rowland will be sentenced May 15 at 9:30 a.m.

PHOTOS | Dogs left abandoned at foreclosed property

PHOTOS | Dogs left abandoned at foreclosed property 01 / 20 01 / 20

RELATED |

© 2018 WXIA