All Fort Worth Animal Care and Control shelters are at-capacity and encouraging adoption of big dogs in October

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Animal Care and Control said it will have to consider euthanizing 15 dogs, Monday, since the shelter currently has nearly 900 dogs and cats in its facilities, placing the shelter at-capacity.

Diane Covey, the spokesperson for Fort Worth's Code Compliance Department, said in an emailed statement to WFAA that euthanization happens "from time to time" for animals that "are sick, suffering or are dangerous." Covey said information on the 15 dogs has been sent to the shelter's specialized recuse organizations in the hopes that they have the resources to take those dogs in. The shelter's organizations also include two shelter campuses and two adoption centers in Petmart stores.

"We are very, very full and have been so throughout the summer," Covey said. "Nothing has changed as we move into fall. We would be extremely appreciative for any assistance in helping get the news out that we are desperate for adoptions and fosters."

Covey said that since the shelter is a municipal entity, it is required to take in every animal that comes through the door, which means that there is often little to no knowledge about an animal's history when the shelter takes them in.

"And if there’s a decision to euthanize, it’s not an easy one to make."

Click here to learn more about how to adopt an animal from Fort Worth Animal Care and Control. Right now, the shelter is having a Big Dog Adoption Event through the month of October. It typically costs $49 to adopt a dog and $25 to adopt a cat. All adoptable dogs have been vaccinated against Distemper, Adenovirus Type 2, Hepatitis, Parainfluenza, Parvovirus and Bordetella. All adoptable cats have been vaccinated against Panleukopenia, Calicivirus and Rhinotracheitis.