Breanna Cooke is providing a new alternative for dating in Dallas. Cooke is a professional body painter and for the past few years, she’s offered a "Paint Your Date" night.

“It’s a cool experience, and I wanted more people to see what I get to do. So we started doing ‘Paint your Date,’” Cooke said. “So you can paint your friend, you can paint your neighbor, paint your partner, paint whoever.”

Her most recent "Paint Your Date" night was at a small studio in Oak Cliff. Four couples took part in a date night that many have not experienced before.

“I hope they come away maybe feeling a little closer, having developed a new bond over art,” Cooke said. "It’s a very personal and intimate experience."

Ten years ago Cooke started her body painting business. Over time it has evolved into what it has become today. She paints for parties, performers and photo shoots.

“I love how body painting can just transform you into a work of art or a totally different character,” Cooke said. “Once they start to see what’s happening on their skin they become more confident and discover a new side of themselves that they maybe didn’t even know was there.”

Cooke also works as a graphic designer and designs leggings that match the body painting work she produces.

If you are interested in learning more about Cooke or seeing her availability for an upcoming event or Halloween party, you can contact her on her website at breannacooke.com or via Instagram and Twitter @BreannaCooke and on Facebook at BreannaCookeArt. The next "Paint Your Date" night is on Sept. 27.

If You Go:

Paint Your Date Night

September 27

$45 per person



7-9 p.m.

Covergirl Studio, 2702 Industrial Ln, Garland, TX, 75041

