It happens to boys, too: A look inside the North Texas safe house for male sex trafficking victims, the first in the country

Male sex trafficking victims are often mislabeled as sexually promiscuous, but like female victims, the crime is often hidden within the world of prostitution.

Williams said it's the first safe house for male sex trafficking victims in the country, and it's nestled in a secret location in Denton.

"We were full in the first week," Williams said. "Then, the calls started coming...The number of calls we get is overwhelming from law enforcement and other agencies."

It's the work Bob's House of Hope was created to do when Bob Williams, a survivor of sexual assault himself, opened the house in the summer of 2021.

His time at the house has been focused on addressing and healing his trauma and reclaiming his life from the hands of abuse, manipulation and addiction.

Dickeson said the man was trafficked in multiple states for years.

"The kind of trauma reaction that you’re seeing is the product of repeated abuse," Landon Dickeson, executive director of Bob's House of Hope, said.

He apologizes, takes off his microphone and slides off the stool.

After a few deep breaths, he starts to tremble. He decides he's not ready to share the details. It's too soon. It's too much.

Other people like him. Other male victims of sex trafficking.

“It really allows you to step back and see that you’re not just in the same position," he said. "There are others."

He's 27 and has been living at Bob's House of Hope for a few months.

He's sitting on a stool, tapping his fingers on his knee. He's asked not to be identified, but he wants to tell his story.

"It happens more than often."

"I totally underestimated the need," Williams said. "I had no idea how big it was. I can tell you it's an epidemic in our country right now."

During that time, he learned that there was a gap in information and resources concerning male sex trafficking victims. Williams made it his mission to address it.

His experience and passion led Williams to serve on the human trafficking task forces for the Governor of Texas and the Texas Attorney General, in their respective offices.

Currently, Williams said the program partners with 28 agencies in the DFW Metroplex to serve more than 150 kids every week. 20% of the people who come to the ranch are veterans battling PTSD and female sex trafficking victims.

"I designed a program, with the help of professionals, to be able to partner abused and neglected animals with abused and neglected kids," Williams said.

While Bob's House of Hope opened in 2021, Williams' first program geared toward a holistic approach to healing vulnerable victims of abuse launched in 2008 with Ranch Hands Rescue.

Chapter 3 : The Ugly Truth

"I was adopted at the age of four," they said. "I was adopted into a not-so-loving family. We had six other children and I was the outcast."

They've been at Bob's House of Hope for almost a year.

"I was always the one that got in trouble, and they got tired of it," they said. "They put me on drugs at the age of nine."

The sex trafficking started a few years later.

"At the age of 12, they were actually the ones who sold me to my trafficker," they said.

The first time was after a concert. They said their foster father left them and another person came and picked them up.

“I started getting older, and it started happening more," they said. "I finally realized what was happening."

They went through school addicted to drugs and regularly suffered abuse. They said they would get in fights at school, and instead of digging into the root cause, school administrators opted to put them in classes for students with behavioral issues. When teachers would call home, they said their foster parents would lie.

"I didn’t want to tell anybody because I was embarrassed," they said. "I didn’t want to tell anybody because I was scared, too.”

They said they were in and out of the sex trafficking world until they were 19.

"Trap homes and being sexually abused in different ways and drugs everywhere," they said. "It’s just a hard life. Being homeless too."

Their breaking point came after a third drug overdose that landed them in a coma. Once they got out of the hospital, they called a friend who'd left them a phone number to call when they were ready to make a change. That friend connected them to Bob's House of Hope.

“They let me skip a whole line because I had nowhere else to go. I had no one to look to. I needed a way out. I needed help. They gave it to me," they said.

Dickeson said every victim they work with has a story like this one.

"When it starts that young, you don’t even realize how bad it is or how wrong it is or how much of an effect it had on you," Dickson said. "When you don’t have anyone to tell you that, you don’t even realize that you’re being victimized."

Dickeson gets calls from all around the country, usually from law enforcement after recovering a victim who needs immediate care.

"Literally every time, what they need is to move to a safer place and to receive medical care," Dickeson said.

However, the ignorance and negative stigma that surrounds these victims often create a barrier to resources.

Dickeson said he once served a young man who needed an exam from a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE), often called a rape kit, but was turned away from a doctor who said they did not know how to perform the exam on a male. Another victim was refused care by a doctor who said their story didn't add up.