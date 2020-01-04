When a light bulb went off in Luke Blazek's head, he never expected his idea would be needed the way that it is now.

About a year ago, Blazek, a senior at the Cambridge School of Dallas, created an online platform called "Speak 4 America." Blazek's goal was to encourage speech and debate students, like himself, to use their voice to make a difference.

“Regardless of our circumstances, leaders always rise from the wreckage and use their words to inspire others to better tomorrow,” Blazek told WFAA in an interview in February.

RELATED: High school senior creates platform to help others to find their voice and speak up

Since then, dozens of students have uploaded videos of their own speeches in an effort to improve their schools and communities.

However, as the novel coronavirus continues to impact the United States, Blazek saw a way to help slow the spread.

Earlier this week, Blazek uploaded a video speaking about the important role masks play in slowing the spread of COVID-19. He says at least eight more students are writing speeches to help lessen the impact in their own communities.

Because young people face a lower risk from COVID-19, a lot of students have not heeded the advice of experts and continue to gather in large groups.

However, Blazek wants to show that, despite those reports, there are plenty of young people prepared to lead the fight, too.

"It gives young people a platform to step up and be leaders amidst this time, especially when so many feel as though this crisis doesn't apply to them."

To see the speeches or get involved, visit https://speak4america.org/.

More on WFAA:

Fourth-year medical students will be thrust into pandemic conditions after graduation

Texas Woman's University professor leads drive for protective medical equipment in COVID-19 fight

Dallas ISD begins meal deliveries to make sure students in need are fed

Photo captures the struggle and resolve of high school seniors during COVID-19 crisis