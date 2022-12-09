Year in Review: Here's what DFW searched for the most on Google in 2022

DALLAS — This year was quite the year... and our searches online matched that energy.
Here are the top trending searches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for 2022, according to Google:
The Top 10 trending "near me" searches in Dallas-Fort Worth
- Gas prices
- Remote jobs
- Ssa office
- Pilates
- Cheapest gas
- Estate sales
- Staffing agencies
- Halal food
- Food banks
- Indian store
According to Google, DFW was the only area in the United States who had halal food in its top trending "near me" searches. The area also had the top "staffing agencies" search in the entire country, above cities like Chicago; Columbus, Georgia; and South Bend, Indiana.
Additional searches: Capybara was the top trending animal search in the Metroplex, searched three times more this year than last. Grinder sandwich was the area's top trending recipe search. DFW was one of only 15 areas that searched for K-pop music more than pop.
Here's how DFW faired with what was trending nationally:
Top trending searches:
- Wordle
- Election results
- Betty White
- Queen Elizabeth
- Bob Saget
Top trending news:
- Election results
- Queen Elizabeth passing
- Ukraine
- Powerball numbers
- Hurricane Ian
Top trending people:
- Johnny Depp
- Will Smith
- Amber Heard
- Antonio Brown
- Kari Lake
How to help...
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian refugees?
- Abortion rights?
- Ukraine army?
- Uvalde?
Tickets
- Disneyland tickets
- Bad Bunny tickets
- Taylor Swift tickets
- Phillies tickets
- Blink 182 tickets
Near me
- Gas prices near me
- At home COVID test near me
- Voting near me
- Early voting near me
- PCR test near me
To view Google's full list, visit their top trending lists website.