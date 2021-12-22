Dallas interior designer shares home renovation mistakes to avoid in 2022

Renovation excitement can become overwhelming leading to project fatigue and decision burnout, Juliana Oliveira says don't waste your time or money.

DALLAS — Interior design experts say the home renovation craze will continue into 2022.

Interior Designer Juliana Oliveira of Beyond Interior Design shares the top home trends, and five mistakes homeowners often make when updating their home’s aesthetic.

Oliveira told Daybreak Anchor Kara Sewell to expect to see more tactile materials in the new year, including wood, plaster, clay and finishes with textures from nature.

Next, she said to look for furniture that feels welcoming with curves, bright colors, and cozy vibes; it’s like your home is giving you a hug.

“I think the number one thing I would recommend is changing fixtures, light fixtures, it's instant gratification; it changes the whole mood of the space. You don't necessarily need an electrician to change a light fixture,” said Oliveira.

Oliveira also suggests creating an accent wall with peel and stick wallpaper as a modest redo that makes a big impact.

Supply chain issues and labor shortages have made interior designers experts in dealing with logistics, making Oliveira’s list of common renovation mistakes that much more important.

First, “Plan, order everything, know what to expect, know that there will be delays, wait until everything starts to come in before you do the demo,” said Oliveira.

Second, “Know what you're going to be doing ahead of time. It's very easy to get sucked into a project and making decisions as you go along. The decisions you're making today effects what's going to happen tomorrow and when you're doing a remodel, it's not just you,” said Oliveira.

Third, “It really helps having everything on hand before you start, the tradesman are so much faster and efficient when they have all the materials,” said Oliveira.

Fourth, Oliveira reminds people to prepare for unexpected problems and mistakes, and to add buffers around your deadline.

And fifth, consider hiring a professional, general contractors and designers. They can help resolve issues more quickly because of their experience and perspective.

“Whenever you don't have clear plans for your project and you don't know where you’re going or you don't have someone in charge of the whole project, then you don't know who to look for, for answers. I’ve gone into a lot of different projects where people bring us in because they got stuck in a situation like that,” said Oliveira.