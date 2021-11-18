UpWithHer: Mindfulness helps Dallas dermatologist and mother of 5 find balance

Five children and 50 employees later, her days are full - but her accomplishments didn’t come from just sticking to a schedule.

DALLAS — Dr. Mary Hurley has three jobs – mom, clinician, and business owner.

She started North Dallas Dermatology 21 years ago. Five children and 50 employees later, her days are full - but her accomplishments didn’t come from just sticking to a schedule. She said mindfulness helps set you up for success.

Hurley is in and out of patient rooms all day.

"I love my job! Few people can say that anymore," she told WFAA. "I really do enjoy coming into work every day."

She said her work at North Dallas Dermatology is more than warts or pimple popping.

"I think people know that you need to see a dentist twice a year to get your teeth checked, or you need to see your internal medicine doctor once a year, but not many people know that you need to see a dermatologist to get your full body skin check," Hurley said.

As owner of the practice, Dr. Hurley balances skin cancer screenings and business decision.

"When I look at bringing on new devices, such as lasers, I ask myself four questions: Is it safe? Is it efficacious? Is it easy to use? And what’s the return on investment?" she described. "They don’t teach you business in medical school. In fact, I’ve often thought about going back to business school to get some degrees but no time."

For this mother of five, every minute is mapped out.

"Number one is prioritize," she said. "I can’t get everything done that I need on my list so, what are the top three things I can do today? Delegate, is very important. And three, be highly organized - both home life and professional life."

"So, I have a lot of lists, and my lists have lists," she added.

Her lists include daily meditation and scheduled down time. Hurley said those moments guide her vision for the future while she works in the present.

"I do try to be present and live a life of mindfulness every day, and I try to instill that and give my patients each a little nugget," she said. "The same thing with my kids, but I think meditating is helpful to keep me grounded."

And she said it can make you a better listener.

"That’s probably one of the most important traits to being not only a good physician but a good mom," she said. "When I’m in a room with a patient, it’s all about what’s going on in those four walls. I tune out the rest of the world. The same thing at home with my children."