DALLAS — Say goodbye folks-- the iconic Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End is closing its doors for good on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Spaghetti Warehouse Restaurants Inc. made the announcement Monday, thanking the community and its staff for the many memories.

The restaurant began in 1972 and has been a part of the Dallas restaurant world ever since at its location at 1815 N Market St.

In those 47 years, many have celebrated big occasions and had major life moments at its tables.

Spaghetti Warehouse

The restaurant asked its customers to share their memories from over the years on Facebook, with many commenting about how they had their birthday traditions there, that it was a family favorite or the perfect spot for a special date.

Spaghetti Warehouse Dallas Today we made the difficult business decision to announce the coming... closure of our Dallas West End Spaghetti Warehouse. Our final day of business will be this Sunday, October 20th. It is our hope that you, our valued guests, will continue celebrating life with us at our Arlington location at 1255 W.

On the Facebook post, the restaurant said it hoped people would make the trip to its Arlington location.

The restaurant group described the closure as a difficult business decision and said it's been proud to be a part of the Dallas community since it opened.

Spaghetti Warehouse

"To our many guests and to everyone throughout the Dallas community, we say, thank you," an announcement from the restaurant group said. "We enjoyed serving you, your family and friends. And, it was our pleasure to celebrate your many birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions."