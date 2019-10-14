When it comes to the best cities for work-life balance, Dallas ranks near the bottom of a recent analysis.

New York-based internet-of-things company Kisi evaluated 40 U.S. cities based on a series of factors related to the amount of time workers dedicate to their jobs as well as other factors about living in those cities.

Dallas ranked close to the bottom on the overall list as well as in many individual factors.

To see how the 40 U.S. cities, including Dallas, ranked overall for work-life balance, click here.

“This index is not a city livability index, nor does it intend to highlight the best cities to work,” Kisi notes. “Instead, it is designed to be a guideline for cities to benchmark their capacity to strike a balance between work and life based on a series of indicators related to time management, access to welfare, city livability, and citizen well-being.”

The 20 factors evaluated in Kisi’s analysis were grouped into three categories — work intensity, society and institutions, and city livability — and weighted to come up with the overall average score.

In terms of society and institutions factors, the four Texas cities in the analysis — Houston, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio — tied several times. The Texas cities tied for the worst access to mental health care. They were second-to-last in accessibility to quality health care services for residents and tied with Albuquerque, New Mexico, for second-worst in gender equality. Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma, tied for worst in both health care accessibility and gender equality.

San Antonio fared better than Dallas by one spot, while Houston ranked lowest in the state at No. 37. Austin ranked the highest in the state at 18th.

San Diego, California, took the top spot overall, while Detroit ranked last.

