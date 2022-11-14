The Summer Carnival is coming to Texas | See when and where P!NK will fly from venue to venue

The pop star will bring her Summer Carnival tour to San Antonio, Houston, and Arlington in September.

TEXAS, USA — Come one, come all, and be ready to raise your glass at P!nk's Summer Carnival.

The pop star just announced the North American leg of her world tour on social media. She released the dates for her UK and European concerts in early October, but no one could give a reason why she wouldn't make a few stops in the U.S.

All North American shows will feature the band GROUPLOVE and DJ/producer KidCutUp as opening acts.

The Texas concerts are some of the select shows that'll also include Brandi Carlile. The musician teamed up with P!nk to announce the tour Monday on social media.