Music

The Summer Carnival is coming to Texas | See when and where P!NK will fly from venue to venue

The pop star will bring her Summer Carnival tour to San Antonio, Houston, and Arlington in September.
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: P! nk performs at Barclays Center on December 8, 2013 in New York, New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

TEXAS, USA — Come one, come all, and be ready to raise your glass at P!nk's Summer Carnival.

The pop star just announced the North American leg of her world tour on social media. She released the dates for her UK and European concerts in early October, but no one could give a reason why she wouldn't make a few stops in the U.S.

The Summer Carnival won't hit the road until June 2023. She'll fly around San Antonio's Alamodome on Sept. 25, Houston's Minute Maid Stadium on Sept. 27, then Globe Life Field in Arlington on Sept. 29. 

All North American shows will feature the band GROUPLOVE and DJ/producer KidCutUp as opening acts. 

The Texas concerts are some of the select shows that'll also include Brandi Carlile. The musician teamed up with P!nk to announce the tour Monday on social media.

Tickets go on sale for the public starting on Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers and those enrolled in the Verizon Up program will get access to exclusive presales between Nov. 16 - Nov. 20.

