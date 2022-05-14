Kendrick Lamar's 'Big Steppers Tour' coming to Dallas

Lamar comes to the AAC after playing at Austin’s new Moody Center on Thursday, July 21, and Houston's Toyota Center on July 22.

DALLAS — Fourteen-time Grammy-winning hip hop artist, Kendrick Lamar, his new "Big Steppers Tour" to Dallas this summer.

The nationwide tour makes a stop at the American Airlines Center on July 23. Lamar will be joined on tour by Baby Keem on all dates and Tanna Leone on select dates of the tour.

General ticket sales start at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 20 via Ticketmaster. Meanwhile, presale tickets will be available to Cash App customers via an exclusive ticket presale, beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 19. For more details visit Cash App here and Lamar's website here.

The tour supports Lamar's new album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.