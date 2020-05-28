George Strait has a friendly COVID-19 hygiene reminder for all Texans

The King of Country wants you to 'write this down and take a little note' on things you can do to stay safe.

As more businesses continue to reopen in Texas, the King of Country has a message for residents.

In a friendly PSA released by George Strait and the governor's office Thursday afternoon, the musician put a melodic twist on CDC hygiene guidelines.

"So go on, write this down, take a little note, to remind you of these friendly things you can do to help defeat COVID-19," he sang.

Whether you're staying home to enjoy the Blue Clear Sky from your backyard or hitting the road to make Armillo by Morning, Strait wants you to remember the basics.

"Practice good hygiene, wear a face mask, and stay six feet apart from others in public."

In the words of George Strait himself, "Let’s show the world what it means to be Texan by staying safe and staying friendly."