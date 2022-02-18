The Batmobile -- the real one from the movie -- made a pit stop in Downtown Dallas

A pop-up exhibit was in place at the downtown AT&T Discovery District on Thursday afternoon ahead of "The Batman" movie.

DALLAS — The actual Batmobile -- the one from the movies -- made a stop in downtown Dallas on Thursday.

Unfortunately, no one got to take it for a spin.

It arrived as part of a pop-up exhibit hosted at Downtown Dallas' AT&T Discovery District on Thursday afternoon ahead of the release of the upcoming "The Batman" movie, which premieres March 4.

At the exhibit, Batman fans got a chance to get an up-close look at the Batmobile and other items including costumes from the movie, which will star Robert Pattinson in the titular role.

Fans even got to see the Batsuit that Pattinson will don in the movie.

"We wanted the Batsuit and the Batmobile to look obviously like it was designed by one man, by Batman himself," producer Dylan Clark said in a press release promoting the pop-up. "The suit is tactical, it’s military, it’s purpose-driven, it’s practical. It’s also iconic; Batman has his own emblem, his cowl, his cape. We chose a design that Bruce Wayne, at 30 years old, would have built."