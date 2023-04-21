Movie review: Guy Ritchie's the Covenant

The Bonds of War.

TEXAS, USA — GUY RITCHIE'S THE COVENANT

Jake Gyllenhaal pays tribute to the tight bond between soldiers and their foreign interpreters in "Guy Ritchie's the Covenant." His Sgt. Kinley is in charge of hunting explosive devices in Afghanistan during the war and hires an interpreter played well by Iraqi actor Dar Salim.

At first, their relationship is strictly transactional and pretty bristly. But when Kinley is badly hurt, his interpreter saves his life as they're both trailed by the Taliban. Then, it's time to return the favor and get the interpreter and his family to the safety of the U.S.

The movie is not based on a particular true story but inspired by many. The director's name in the title is to differentiate from others. It's not a vanity project.

And maybe it's the movie that will actually get Ritchie some much-deserved respect (he also co-wrote the screenplay). It's an engaging film with the right does of suspense. It should also remind audiences why we're lucky to be Americans and should feel shamed for who we left behind.

(MGM. Rated R. Running Time 2 hrs. 3 mins. In Theaters Only.)

CHEVALIER

"Chevalier" was a rock star back in the days of Beethoven - the illegitimate son of a French plantation owner and an African slave. But his talent as a violist and as composer made him a star in French society in the era of Marie Antionette (Lucy Boynton). Kelvin Harrison, Jr. portrays him.

Chevalier de Saint-Georges competes for the opportunity to premiere his new opera in Paris. But love gets in the way in the form of an affair with the wife of an older military man. She's portrayed by Samara Weaving.

Directed with an unstuffy energy by Stephen Williams, Harrison says he based his portrayal of the self-assured Chevalier on Michael Jackson and Prince. And, yes, he's playing the violin himself! But he doesn't seem to really zing the strings of his mistress. I felt no heat between the actors. Minnie Driver has a nice turn as a spurned benefactor.

(Searchlight Pictures. Rated PG-13. Running Time 1 hr. 47 mins.)

BEAU IS AFRAID

If you've seen the movies "Heriditary" and "Midsommar," you know the work of writer/director is original, sophisticated, mind-bending horror.

His latest, "Beau is Afraid," starring Joaquin Phoenix, fits right in. Beau is fraught with anxiety, living in a run-down New York City apartment. An overdue visit with his mother (Patti LuPone) might be just the thing to calm him. But unfortunate events keep that from happening. He then learns she dies a gruesome death and his life unravels even more. Help along the way from Nathan Lane as a doctor and his kind wife played by Amy Ryan just end up making things weirder.

Will he ever regain touch with reality? You can't help but root for the guy!

This is a tour de force performance by Phoenix, but then when isn't he outstanding? At three hours ... it's too long. There's a morality play toward the end of his that could have easily been excised. But wow! What a crazy trip.

(A24. Rated R. Running Time 2 hrs. 59 mins. In Theaters Only.)

GHOSTED

Who would ever 'ghost' Chris Evans?!

Once you move beyond that perplexing premise, his new movie "Ghosted" is a fun watch. Ana de Armas is the one who won't respond to his multiple texts after what anyone would consider a perfect first date. It turns out she has good reason to be unresponsive. She's a spy. He's a farmer, but he's convinced there's a connection. So, he tracks her down in London and causes all sorts of trouble as she's in the middle of a mission.

It's no wonder these two have great chemistry: it's their third movie together. Oscar winner Adrian Brody plays the villain, and Evans calls in some favors for fun cameos.

Is this a great movie? No. But it's very watchable as they play against type. She brings the action and he's a fish out of water, along for the ride.

(Apple Original. Rated PG-13. Running Time 1 hr. 56 mins. Streaming Only.)