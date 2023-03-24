Movie review: John Wick: Chapter 4

The hits keep on comin'.

TEXAS, USA — JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4

Remember how John Wick started out? Just a widower and his dog. Bad guys kill dog, and Wick is bent on revenge.

The next two films turned into an elaborate array of fight scenes, one more violent than the next, elegant man-in-black Keanu Reeves talking less, killing more.

Well, here comes Chapter 4.

Wick reemerges into the crime world, and straightaway, has to deal with the head of the "High Table" played slyly by an overdressed Bill Skarsgard. Also targeting him, one-time friend now foe "Caine," whose blindness doesn't hold him back. He's played amazingly by martial arts master Donnie Yen.

There's no rest for the weary when it comes to Wick. As the bounty on his head goes up, there are fewer places to hide ... not Tokyo, not Berlin, not Paris ... all sites of extensive fight scenes like you've never seen before! Incredible!

The film begs for more context, which should be able to fit in nearly three hours. But true Wick fans are there for the action and will be satisfied and then some. Though Hollywood never says never, this appears to be the end of the road for Wick.

If so, the franchise goes out with a bang, and a slash, and a punch, and a shot ... you get the idea. And to think, it started with a widower and his dog.

(Lionsgate. Rated R. Running Time 2 hrs. 49 mins. In Theaters Only)

A GOOD PERSON

Zach Braff is more than that funny guy from sit-coms and commercials, he's a talented filmmaker. Maybe you remember "Garden State" several years ago. His most recent work, "A Good Person," stars his girlfriend at the time, Florence Pugh.

Set in Braff's native New Jersey, Pugh's character is happily engaged until a tragic accident distances her. Pain from that accident sends her into opioid abuse.

Will she beat her addiction and re-connect with the world? Will her mother (Molly Shannon) and her newfound friend (Morgan Freeman) provide enough needed support? All this is more complicated, but I don't want to share too much.

Pugh says she's never played a character so well-matched to her. I've never seen a role that she hasn't played well, and this is no exception. She even sings songs she wrote for the film. Music is her first love. Who knew? There are a few jagged edges that needed nuance, but this is a good film.

(MGM. Rated R. Running Time 2 hrs. 9 mins. In Theaters Only)

THE LOST KING

Somehow I missed this true story, about a decade ago, of a British woman who went on a mission to find the remains of the late King Richard III, "The Lost King."

Sally Hawkins doesn't remotely look like the real Philippa Langley, but that doesn't matter. She's perfect as an insomniac who is accompanied on her determined search by a vision of Richard himself, played by an actor she'd just seen in the Shakespearian play. Steve Coogan plays her ex-husband. He also co-wrote the screenplay.

Phillipa relies on her sharp intuition, and despite the efforts of academicians to discredit her, well, never count her out!

(IFC Films. Rated PG-13. Running Time 1 hr. 48 mins. In Theaters Only)

RABBIT HOLE

Looking for a good drama series to start streaming?

Keifer Sutherland stars in "Rabbit Hole." He plays a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage. His character is a numbers guy from boyhood who's able to forecast events based on probability. That's handy until he's framed for murder by powerful forces, and his world is blown apart. No "Jack Bauer" here. The government is after him. Charles Dance ('Game of Thrones') has a supporting role as a mysterious older man. There's also a woman who goes from hookup to running partner. (Hailey Winton from 'Empire.')

This is an entertaining show with plenty of twists and turns.

(Series. Rated TV-MA. 8 Episodes. Streaming on Paramount+)