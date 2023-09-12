Photos: Actor Mark Wahlberg stops by Joe T. Garcia's in Fort Worth, works guest bartending shift

In North Texas to promote his Flecha Azul tequila, the 'Boogie Nights' actor signed bottles of his tequila for fans at Liquor King in Lewisville earlier in the day.

FORT WORTH, Texas — For the second time in a six-month window, actor Mark Wahlberg visited Dallas-Fort Worth this week for a slew of appearances meant to promote his tequila brand, Flecha Azul.

Along with popping up at an area liquor store to sign bottles and take pictures with fans -- in March, he visited Spec's in Dallas; on Monday, he stopped by Liquor King in Lewisville -- Wahlberg this time around also included in his itinerary a guest bartending appearance at a legendary Fort Worth hotspot.

Starting a little after 7 p.m. on Monday, Wahlberg posted up behind the bar top at Joe T. Garcia's famed garden patio bar, serving up shots of tequila -- at a spot renowned for its margaritas -- to throngs of fans who'd lined up starting at 3 p.m. for the privilege of downing the agave-based spirit while snapping photos with their cell phones.

Whether the 'Boogie Nights' star asked all attendees to "Say hi to your mother for me!" could not be confirmed at the time of this publication.