DALLAS — October means Halloween, and Halloween means scary movies. There's no shortage of horror films to watch every year, but what if you want to watch something that's spooky, yet fit for the whole family?

As it turns out, you may have more options than you would assume.

Below are eight kid-friendly movies to watch with the whole family this spooky season. Some are old and some are new. Share your favorite Halloween movies in the comments!

1. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

A classic of the genre. Plus, it's technically celebrating two holidays!

Where to watch: Blu-Ray/DVD and available to rent or buy on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu and the PlayStation Store

2. "The Addams Family"

You've got a lot of options here. There's the original show, which aired from 1964-1977 and can now be streamed on Amazon Prime. Then there's the movie adaptations from 1991, 1993 and 1998: "The Addams Family," "Addams Family Values" and "Addams Family Reunion." Those can all be found on Freeform, Sling and all of the above options (except for "Runion," which is only on video).

And this Friday a new version, also called "The Addams Family," comes to theaters. The show is probably best for younger kids, while the films are perfect for the 8-to-12 set. The new animated film looks to be geared toward a younger audience as well.

Where to watch: In theaters, Freeform, Sling, Blu-Ray/DVD and available to rent or buy on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu and the PlayStation Store

3. "ParaNorman"

This stop-motion, claymation fable is about a kid named Norman, who can talk to ghosts. When he learns of an evil witch's ancient curse on his Massachusetts town, he must work to reverse it, lest all the evil ghosts and ghouls come out to haunt the townspeople. The film is made by Laika, the same studio that made "Coraline" and "Missing Link."

Where to watch: Blu-Ray/DVD and available to buy/rent on PlayStation Store

4. "Something Wicked This Way Comes"

Disney's adaptation of Ray Bradbury's sci-fi/horror novel about the scary parts of growing up mostly gets it right. It's simultaneously tame enough for a younger crowd but weird enough that it's hard to believe this was a Disney property in the '80s. Jonathan Pryce is a fantastic villain, as well.

Where to watch: Blu-Ray/DVD

5. "Hocus Pocus"

Disney's 1993 story of three sister witches has withstood the test of time to become a Halloween classic for older millennials. If you can't find it streaming, it will probably be on TV at some point this month.

Where to watch: Blu-Ray/DVD and available to rent or buy on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu and the PlayStation Store

6. "The Monster Squad"

A miniature squad of kids take on Count Dracula and various other monsters in this cult hit from 1987.

Where to watch: Blu-Ray/DVD, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Epix and available to rent or buy on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu and the PlayStation Store

7. "Casper"

Everyone's favorite friendly ghost haunts Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci.

Where to watch: Blu-Ray/DVD, Starz and available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu and the PlayStation Store

8. "Monster House"

For a computer-animated film about a haunted house, this is actually pretty scary, due to its slightly 80s-kids-movie vibe. No wonder, since it's from Robert Zemeckis and Steven Spielberg. This one might be better for the older kids, but it's a ton of fun.

Where to watch: Blu-Ray/DVD, Freeform, and available to rent or buy on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu and the PlayStation Store

