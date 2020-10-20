Candy caravans: Here are events to celebrate Halloween in Dallas-Fort Worth

There are some socially-distant events planned in Dallas-Fort Worth, many of which are drive-thru style.

This story will be continually updated as events are announced.

It's that season when ghouls and goblins come creeping out of corners, but this year is bound to look different during a global pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control is discouraging traditional trick-or-treating. Attending crowded costume parties or haunted houses, going on hayrides and traveling to fall festivals that are not in your community is out, too.

Luckily, there are some socially-distant events planned in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, many of which are drive-thru style.

Now, what will you dress up as? The most searched Halloween costumes on Google this year are a witch, dinosaur and comic book character Harley Quinn.

Other safe events you can do at home with the kids are Easter-Egg-style candy hunts, or a virtual costume party.

Health officials from Dallas and Tarrant counties shared recommendations on how to stay safe and healthy while celebrating the holiday during a global pandemic.

Dallas Police Department's Drive-thru trick or treat

It will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 31 at the Marcus Park Recreation Center at 3003 Northaven Road, Dallas, 75229.

"Come dressed up in your scariest costume and join us as we hand out treats and other free goodies," the department says. "This is a drive-thru event so feel free to decorate your car!"

For more information, contact the Office of Community Affairs at 214-671-4045.

46th Annual Harambee Festival in Dallas

The annual event is going virtual and socially-distant this year with a drive-thru giveaway starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 31 and will continue until supplies last.

It will be at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dallas, 75215.

Families will receive free treat bags and care packages.

Watch the Facebook Live of music, poetry, culture and more.

For information call 214-978-7164 or visit HarambeeDallas.org

Lowe's to host curbside trick-or-treating events in Dallas

Families can drive up to their local Lowe's for some free candy and a small pumpkin from 6 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.

To make the experience even more festive, costumes are encouraged but not required.

Go to Lowes.com/DIY and type in your ZIP code to find the store near you and to reserve a spot starting Oct. 10.

Candy Caravan at Dallas Heritage Village

This caravan is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 South Harwood St., Dallas, 75215.

"Join the City of Dallas and Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano for the best Halloween parade in town. Pull up in your car, caravan with us and leave with a bag of treats," the event says.

Community Care Canvass West Dallas

This canvass is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Benito Juarez Park, 3352 N. Winnetka Ave., Dallas, 75212.

The Facebook event says "Hey y'all! We are hosting our next Community Care Canvass in West Dallas once again! Our goal is to spread the word and get out the vote right before the election. If you are the type of person who wants to be civically engaged and you care about the results of this election, here is an opportunity to help make a tangible difference in our community.

In this Halloween edition canvass, you are encouraged to wear a costume and have fun while still maintaining a 6 ft distance and wearing a PPE mask, as recommended by the county."

City of Plano events

The city of Plano is hosting a decorating contest and a free pumpkin painting palooza & costume contest.

You can enter the Plano Arts & Events decorating contest by sending a photo of your decor to PlanoArts@plano.gov along with your name and information by midnight on Oct. 25.

Entries will be posted on the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page. The two entries with the highest number of "likes" between Oct. 26 and Oct. 29 win Phantom sculptures created by artist Brad Stewart! You must live or work in Plano to be eligible. We can't wait to see your yard!

Oak Point Recreation Center's Pumpkin Painting Palooza & Costume Contest: Pick up some pumpkins and join the virtual event on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. for fun and games as people decorate our jack-o-lanterns.