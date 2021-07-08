10 things to do this weekend across D-FW

Music festivals? Yep. Sports? Yep. A French-themed soiree? Indeed.

DALLAS — So maybe you had a great Fourth of July weekend and don't want the fun to stop, or maybe you didn't and you need something fun to do to make up for it. Whatever the case, there are plenty of events happening this weekend across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, from a classic Rangers game to a margarita-themed fun run.

Here's a selection of 10 different events to keep you entertained this weekend.

Multiple Days

Visit The Exchange

Looking to get a taste of Dallas' best this weekend, but can't decide where you want to go?

The Exchange now has you covered. The newly-opened food hall at the AT&T Discovery District has plenty (read: 16) of food vendors to choose from, so you won't have to keep suggesting places just to get turned down by your picky SO each time.

Plus, there are two full-service bars, so sit back, relax and enjoy the people-watching at this new Dallas hotspot.

Catch a Rangers Game

The Texas Rangers are in town this weekend to play the Oakland Athletics, so if you haven't experienced a game of America's favorite summer pastime yet, now's your chance, especially since there's a game every day this weekend.

Friday's game starts at 7:05 p.m., Saturday is at 3:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:35 p.m., so the games get progressively earlier in the day as the weekend goes on. Plus, if you show up early enough, each day has a fun promotional giveaway the team is doing. We all love free stuff, right?

Tickets start at $9 for each game. Click here for details.

Friday

Rhythm & Roots Summer Concert Series at Rahr and Sons Brewing Company

Looking to enjoy some country music or classic Americana? This summer concert series has you covered out at Rahr and Sons in Fort Worth. Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors will perform this Friday at 7:30 p.m. as a part of the series.

Tickets cost $45 in advance for guests 21 and up, and admission includes 3 beers. Tickets for those between ages 10 to 20 cost $35 in advance, and kids 9 and younger get in free. Prices go up at the door.

To buy tickets and for more information, click here.

Saturday

The Carne Asada

Do you love food? Do you love music? Then The Carne Asada might be the perfect festival for you to hit up this weekend. This indoor/outdoor event in Deep Ellum runs from 3:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday with tasty food vendors and a length music lineup to keep guests entertained all night long.

Kids 12 and under get in free, but adults will need to buy tickets at $10 a pop. To check out what's cooking and who's performing, or to grab tickets, click here.

Watch teams compete for the Gold Cup

Multiple soccer teams will be in town as they fight to make it through the Group Stage of the competition.

El Salvador will play Curaçao at Toyota Stadium in Frisco on Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and current champion Mexico will play the winner of the Prelims 9 in Arlington at AT&T Stadium later that night at 9 p.m. Can't make it this weekend? Don't worry, more games are scheduled throughout the week in the area.

Tickets start at $30. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Sunday

First Annual Mambo Miles Race and After Party

Do you absolutely love Mambo Taxi margaritas? Celebrate your passion for the iconic drink with Mi Cocina this Sunday by chasing after it -- literally.

Mi Cocina is hosting a fun-run style event to celebrate 30 years of the cocktail with Mambo Miles. The 2-mile run (or walk) will be held at Klyde Warren Park and is family-friendly. Finishers will get a special medal, and, of course, a Mambo Taxi margarita in a special souvenir glass. An after-party will follow at the park with food trucks, live music and other family activities.

Sound like your cup of tequila? Registration is $40 for adults and $30 for anyone under the age of 21. All proceeds will benefit Klyde Warren Park and attendees will get a t-shirt, medal and the marg. The race kicks off at 8 a.m. Click here to sign up.

Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces

Cheer on Dallas' own WNBA team this Sunday at UTA College Park Center in Arlington. The basketball team will take on Las Vegas at noon, and tickets start at $18.

For more information and to get tickets, click here.

3rd Annual Bastille Day at Legacy Hall

It's almost time for the French to celebrate their independence day, too, and Legacy Hall is getting into the swing of things with a soiree of its own.

Complete with crepes, French champagne and "gypsy jazz," Bastille Day at the Plano venue is free and lasts from 1 to 4 p.m. And that's not all: there will be a "wandering accordion player," live caricature paintings and authentic French dishes to enjoy.

Sounds fun, no?

Jeff Fest at Double Wide

Artists, acts, vendors and more are getting together at Double Wide on Sunday to raise money for Jeff Saenz, the owner of Dallas-based company Modern Electric Sound Recorders. Saenz was involved in an extreme electrocution accident and has a long road of recovery ahead, so friends have put together this festival to benefit him and his family.

More than 10 groups are a part of the music lineup Sunday and vendors will be onsite as well. Tickets cost $25 and doors open at 3 p.m. For more information and to get a ticket, click here.

July Second Sunday at Turtle Creek Park

Enjoy snow cones, songs and serenity at Turtle Creek Park this Sunday night, courtesy of the Turtle Creek Conservancy.

Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and listen as Jessica McVey and Gary Ishee play some country tunes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Parking can be found on the circle drive of Arlington Hall or along Hall Street or Lee Parkway. For more information about this free event, click here.