The Parker County Peach Festival is back. Here's what you need to know before you go

Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 per child ages 4 and up.

WEATHERFORD, Texas — The Parker County Peach Festival returns to Weatherford this weekend after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“We’re getting ready, we have to prepare a week in advance for the peach festival,” Hutton Peach Farm farmer Gary Hutton said. “Right now we’re doing 16-hour days for seven days a week.”

Hutton is one of many who are getting ready for the one-day event in downtown Weatherford on Saturday. More than 200 art, craft and food vendors will participate in the festival — a record number of participants, Weatherford Chamber of Commerce President Tammy Gazzola said. The Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event this weekend.

“Folks are ready to get back to business," Gazzola said. “You can find just about anything peachy you are looking for. We have peach cobbler, peach pies, peach gelato, peach sorbet. If you can put a peach on it you can probably find it in Weatherford, Texas this weekend.”

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at peachfestivaltx.com. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 per child ages 4 and up. The festival lasts from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10 in historic downtown Weatherford. Festival organizers said pets are discouraged from attending because of the heat.

In addition to a food competition and other entertainment, the festival will feature a day's worth of musical entertainment, including local musicians, a '50s and '60s rock music cover band, an '80s rock cover band and a few country artists.

The festival also is affiliated with the Peach Pedal Bike Ride, which also takes place this Saturday and will raise money for the Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Parker County, among other charities. Tickets for the bike ride can be found here.