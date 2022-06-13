Tickets available now for Post Malone's tour: Here's when & where he'll be in Texas

The Grapevine native's "Twelve Carat" tour comes along with news of his engagement and the birth of his daughter. Presale tickets are available now.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Get ready to live like a rock star: Post Malone's bringing his Twelve Carat Tour home to Texas.

The Grapevine native is kicking off the tour in September, then he'll be in four Texas cities in October. He'll be going across the U.S. with fellow rapper Roddy Ricch.

The first stop in the Lone Star State will be in Dallas on Friday, October 21. Fans can listen to Post Malone's new "Twelve Carat Toothache" album live at the American Airlines Center.

The tour will then go to Austin and the rappers will perform at the Moody Center on Saturday, Oct. 22. Their next concert will be in Houston at the Toyota Center on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Finally, they'll head to Fort Worth to perform at the Dickies Arena. That concert will be on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Presale tickets for the Twelve Carat tour are available now through the Citi Entertainment program. General tickets will be up for sale on Friday, June 17 via Live Nation.

Post Malone's concert and album aren't the only new things going on in his life. The rapper also just made two huge personal announcements: He's now engaged and a father to a baby girl.

While he shared the news on the Howard Stern show, he's keeping his fiancée's identity hidden. He said on the show that he's leaving it up to his fiancée to decide whether or not to go public about their family.