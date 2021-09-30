Posty Fest canceled, postyponed until 2022

WFAA has reached out to AT&T Stadium to confirm more about the cancellation.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Posty Fest has been rescheduled and postyponed until sometime in 2022 due to "logistical issues," according to a Thursday statement from festival organizers. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase for everyone who bought tickets.

WFAA has reached out to AT&T Stadium to confirm more about the cancellation.

The music festival, named for Grapevine's favorite face-tattooed son Post Malone, AKA Austin Post, was originally scheduled for Oct. 30-31 at AT&T Stadium. Other featured artists in the lineup include Megan Thee Stallion, Koe Wetzel, Lil Uzi Vert, Tyga, Flo Milli and Jack Harlowe.

This was supposed to be the fest's third year. The inaugural Posty Fest was in 2018, but skipped 2020 due to the pandemic. This year's fest was to take place entirely outside as a way to combat COVID-19, complete with "fun, carnival games, rides, attractions, food, monster trucks, monster trucks, karaoke, challenges, prizes, giveaways and more!" according to the event's website. The event had nearly sold out before the cancellation, organizers said earlier in September.

Read the full statement from Posty Fest below: