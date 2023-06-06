Matt Rife comedy tour coming to Texas! Here's where and when

The comedian is making five Lone Star State stops – two in North Texas – during his world tour.

TEXAS, USA — You may have seen him on TikTok, YouTube, or the comedy show "Wild N' Out," but now you can see him in person.

Comedian Matt Rife has announced that he's going on a world tour with over 100 shows throughout this year and next. He shared a promo video of his tour on social media featuring a genie who just so happens to look like Ashton Kutcher.

The ProbleMATTic Tour will make five back-to-back stops in Texas.

Rife's first two Lone Star shows will be in North Texas. One will be at the Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth on Wednesday, Nov. 15. He'll then be in Irving on Thursday, Nov. 16 in The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

The next day (Friday, Nov. 17), Rife will stop in Sugar Land at the Smart Financial Centre. He's then scheduled to perform twice in Austin on Nov. 18, but tickets have been sold out as of June 6.

Matt Rife's last Texas show will be in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Presale tickets for the ProbleMATTic Tour are available now on the comedian's website with the presale code "MATTIX." General tickets will then be available on Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m.

The world tour is scheduled to kick off this July in the U.S. and end in Europe in October 2024. Matt Rife will also perform in Canada and Australia during this time.

He's already had multiple shows since the beginning of this year.