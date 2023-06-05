Fort Worth brewery teams up with Fletcher's Corny Dogs for a new mustard-flavored beer

Fletcher's Corny Dogs is partnering with Martin House Brewing Company to bring the one-of-a-kind offering at its annual Glizzy Fest.

FORT WORTH, Texas — NOTE: The video above was uploaded in 2021.

When you think of summertime food essentials, what are the first few things that come to your head? Hot dogs are probably tops on your list, and alcohol might be up there, too. (Presuming, of course, you're of drinking age.)

Well, Fort Worth's Martin House Brewing Company found a way to combine those two last year by creating a hot dog water-flavored hard seltzer. And this year they're once again up to their old, borderline troll-ish tricks by welcoming a mustard-flavored beer into the fold.

At its second annual Glizzy Fest this weekend -- in case you didn't know already, "glizzy" is slang for a hot dog -- Martin House Brewing Company will be partnering with the famous Fletcher's Corny Dogs brand to serve up mustard-flavored beer both on draft and in tallboy cans to go.

If mustard beer doesn't sound like your cup of tea, don't fret: The Saturday, June 10, event will feature about 40 other beer and seltzers to try out.

Outside of the drinks, Glizzy Fest 2023 will also have a spread of corn dogs (from Fletcher's, of course) and hot dogs, plus other state fair-like treats to order and eat. That'll come, too, with a side of live music, including a performance from John Cougar Mellencamp tribute band Texan Fool.

Glizzy Fest is a family-friendly event that'll be held in the Martin House Brewing Company backyard from 12 to 5 p.m. Get your tickets at the door for $15, which will cover four beers and a souvenir pint glass.