x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

AAPI solidarity march planned in response to Koreatown shooting in Dallas

The AAPI Visibility & Solidarity March comes after a man shot and injured three Korean women at a salon earlier this month.

DALLAS — After three Korean women were shot and injured in a Koreatown salon in Dallas, the Asian American-Pacific Islander (AAPI) community will hold a solidarity march in Downtown Dallas. 

The shooting – which happened earlier this month on Royal Lane – is being investigated as a hate crime. Police said the suspect targeted multiple Asian businesses prior to injuring the three Korean women inside the salon. 

With anti-Asian hate incidents on the rise across the country, a local mental health professional told WFAA she couldn't standby without doing something. 

I am not just going to let that anger sit and I'm not going to repress that," Dr. Aileen Fullchange, a licensed psychologist, said. "I want to do something about this."

Fullchange hopes allies across racial lines will join in on the march. The AAPI Visibility & Solidarity March will be held at noon on Sunday, starting at the Grassy Knoll.

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Fighting Cancer With Grit: car, truck & motorcycle show