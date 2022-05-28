AAPI solidarity march planned in response to Koreatown shooting in Dallas

The AAPI Visibility & Solidarity March comes after a man shot and injured three Korean women at a salon earlier this month.

DALLAS — After three Korean women were shot and injured in a Koreatown salon in Dallas, the Asian American-Pacific Islander (AAPI) community will hold a solidarity march in Downtown Dallas.

The shooting – which happened earlier this month on Royal Lane – is being investigated as a hate crime. Police said the suspect targeted multiple Asian businesses prior to injuring the three Korean women inside the salon.

With anti-Asian hate incidents on the rise across the country, a local mental health professional told WFAA she couldn't standby without doing something.

I am not just going to let that anger sit and I'm not going to repress that," Dr. Aileen Fullchange, a licensed psychologist, said. "I want to do something about this."