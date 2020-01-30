It may be Super Bowl weekend, y'all, but there are so many other things to do than just attend a party Sunday evening.

Whether you're looking for an edgy art show, a fun way to exercise or a chill concert, there's something happening for you to enjoy this weekend.

Thursday

1. Mike Zito's Big Blues Band comes to The Post in Fort Worth for a fun performance on Thursday night.

Tickets to see the blues rocker are $30, and the show begins at 8 p.m. Doors open two hours beforehand.

For more information, click here.

2. SMU alums are converging back on Dallas for a production of Romeo and Juliet by the newly-formed theatre company Fair Assembly.

The performance will take place at Arts Mission Oak Cliff, and you can see it for $20 a piece.

The show runs all weekend long. For tickets and showtimes, click here.

3. Join the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum for the production of 'The Suitcase,' a one-man musical performance that tells the story of Tim Lorsch's family.

His parents were Jewish immigrants who escaped the Holocaust, and Lorsch will tell their story with a spoken narrative and original live music.

The performance is free and open to those at the museum. It begins at 7 p.m. For more information, click here.

Friday

4. Head to the Dallas Marriott Downtown this weekend for a free art show featuring scenes inspired by different Disney, Harry Potter, Marvel, Star Wars and anime stories, as well as parody art. The event will feature work by nationally recognized artists and have a number of pieces on display that will be available for purchase.

The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday and 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday. While it is free, you will need a ticket to get in. Register here.

5. Catch a show from popular DJ and producer Armin van Buuren this Friday at South Side Ballroom in Dallas.

"Balance Tour" begins at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the event is age 18 and older. Tickets start at $60 each.

6. Watch the Dallas Sidekicks take on the Florida Tropics at 7:35 p.m. Friday. Since they're part of the Major Arena Soccer League, the event will be inside at the Allen Event Center, which is good news since it's supposed to be chilly outside.

Tickets for the game start at $10.

7. The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra's Principal Cellist Allan Steele will take on Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations in Symphonie fantastique this weekend at Bass Performance Hall.

The two-hour show will run on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with tickets starting at $22. For showtimes and tickets, click here.

8. Do you love boating, but are suffering from some winter doldrums in the off-season?

Well, this weekend you can take a look at dozens of brand-new boats and plenty of other accessories all while staying inside. The Dallas Winter Boat Expo "is a nautical dream event for avid boaters and curious families alike," according to its own description.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and are $6 for kids, but there are some times when tickets will be free. Click here for more information.

Saturday

9. Looking for a good, brisk run? Then join the participants of the Too Cold To Hold Half Marathon, 5K and 10K on Saturday morning.

The event is held by Run Project and will have a course with views of White Rock Lake. Plus, warm drinks, food, beer, and music will meet you at the finish.

The event begins at 8:15 a.m. Registration costs start at $40. For more information, click here.

10. Enjoy some yoga and some wine, all at the same time. Drunk Yoga Dallas is hosting a 90-minute experience-- a "45-minute beginner-friendly" class, along with a happy hour beforehand and a "wine-down" afterward.

Tickets to the event at Virgin Hotels Dallas cost $49.

11. Enjoy a night at the casino all while supporting a good cause by attending Dallas CASA's CASAblanca party at Hall on Dragon in Dallas.

With casino games, cocktails, appetizers, prizes and a live band, the fun starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the event cost $150 in advance or $175 at the door. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, a group that helps advocate for the needs of abused and neglected children as they move through the judicial process.

12. Bon Jovi, Def Leppard and more will be covered by The Last Stand Band at Barn Hill Vineyard on Saturday night in Anna, Texas.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. and tickets cost $16 a piece. Food trucks and s'mores will be there and gates open at 5:30 p.m.

13. Join Teatro Dallas at the Latino Cultural Center for a performance filled with experimental dance and music that explores the concept of paper being one's skin on Saturday night.

"Paper Piel" runs from 8 to 9 p.m. Click here for more information and tickets.

14. The Mavs will take on the Atlanta Hawks at the American Airlines Center on Saturday night.

You can catch all the on-the-court action at 7:30 p.m. for tickets starting at $49.

15. Loved Netflix's "Cheer?" Then go watch the next potential stars of the cheer world at the NCA High School Nationals this weekend in Dallas.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Tickets cost $20 per day or $35 for a two-day pass.

For a complete schedule, click here.

Sunday

16. It's Groundhog Day, y'all! So you know what that means: will there be a shadow or not? Go see for yourself what Arboretum Annie predicts at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

The event begins at 6:30 a.m. and will complimentary coffee and hot chocolate, along with breakfast food for sale and a screening of Bill Murray's version of Groundhog Day.

For more information, click here.

17. Burn off some calories before eating all those nachos and chicken wings during the Super Bowl on Sunday night-- take part in Rahr & Sons' Big Game Run and Walk 5K. The social run event costs $25, and participants get three free brew samples, a pint glass, and hot breakfast when they complete the course.

The event will be held at the Rahr & Sons Brewing Co. in Fort Worth and starts at 9 a.m. For more details, click here.

