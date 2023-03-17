Delilah Belle Recalls Having Seizure on Set of Music Video, Shares Advice From Mom Lisa Rinna (Exclusive)

Delilah Belle had a scary moment while filming her new music video. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the 24-year-old about her debut single, "Nothing Lasts Forever," and she revealed how filming the music video for the track didn't exactly go as expected.

"On the second day of filming the music video, it was, like, nine hours into the day and I suffered from seizures... We don't really know too much about them yet. Even though it's been years, we're still trying to figure it out," she said. "I ended up having a seizure on-set."

While Delilah admitted that the incident "was scary painful," she said it actually turned out to be "a beautiful thing."

"It was probably one of the worst I've had in a while, but I had everyone I loved around me," she explained. "... I was able to bring the emotion of that into filming the next day."

Now that the song and video are out in the world, Delilah said she feels "proud of myself" for continuing to work after the health scare.

"At the same time, I'm like, I do this all the time. It's so normal for me now. That I'm just like, 'OK, get up.' When you don't feel good, but you gotta do the day," she said, before sharing how that way of thinking is thanks in large part to her mom, Lisa Rinna.

"Lisa's always taught me [that] if you are, like dying, if you are vomiting, if you are throwing up, do the day. Go and do it. Show up for work," she said. "So I try. I always try my best. There are some days when I really can't, but I try my best."

Lisa, along with Delilah's dad, Harry Hamlin, have been there through all the ups and downs.

"They were actually part of the whole journey. Right when we recorded this song, I sent them the demo and then we recorded vocals again, sent them that, sent them everything. They've just been my biggest supporters," Delilah said. "Right when I got the final master, I was like, 'Guys, we're going in the car. [We've] gotta listen to it.' We sat in my car, played it, and it was something special."

Delilah definitely put in the work for her debut single, which she said "means a lot to me, because it really embodies everything I've been going through the for the past couple of years."

"I've been going through it pretty silently and privately, [save] the occasional Instagram post or story talking about my mental and physical health struggles. The song really just embodies what I've been going through," she said. "... I feel like opening up to the fans on social media, I'm able to go into more detail about what's going on. And then in writing music, I find it's so poetic. I find it so much more like a story that I'm telling. I don't want to be too blunt. I would rather have it be open to interpretation, so that everyone hopefully can relate in their own way."

As for what she wants fans to take away from the song, which Delilah admitted is "nerve-wracking" to release, she said all her hopes lie in the title of the track.

"It's a deep one, I hope that people take away, literally, nothing lasts forever. Even the good... I never really had enough gratitude for my body and my health. I think we just need to have more gratitude and I hope people can take away the fact that, like, even the good times don't last forever. You could get sick like this, you could lose something like this. So that's definitely a point," she said. "And then also, the bad times don't last forever. My mom always taught me growing up [that] this too shall pass."

"Nothing Lasts Forever" is out now.