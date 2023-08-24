TOCA Social still interested in bringing 'Topgolf-like' soccer entertainment venue to Dallas, executive tells WFAA

The original spot has been scrapped, but that doesn't mean the project isn't happening. The President of TOCA Social told WFAA they're still eyeing Dallas.

DALLAS — Plans for the TOCA Social entertainment venue slated for opening in 2023 at 1313 Riverfront Boulevard have been scrapped.

But TOCA Social officials tell WFAA the "TopGolf-like soccer experience" is still in the works for Dallas. Nearly one year ago, TOCA Social announced plans to open its first ever location in the Dallas Design District after a successful campaign in London.

Renderings were released and the buzz started. It was one of WFAA's most popular articles when it was published. As time passed, the building kept its same storefront aesthetics. In an interview on Thursday, Alex Harman, President of TOCA Social at TOCA Football, told WFAA the project was no longer happening at that specific venue. He told WFAA the project was more complex than originally thought.

There was promising news for those who were excited for this entertainment venue, however.

TOCA Social is still eyeing Dallas as its first-ever US location, Harman said. He added that they've even singled out a location they're looking into, but would not disclose where the location was.

The first location in London opened in August 2021 at The O2, a live entertainment and retail destination. The U.K.-based location garnered more than 25,000 guests per month, including celebrities, social media influencers and cast members of "Ted Lasso."

Harman told WFAA they remain excited for the Dallas market, which makes sense given the metroplex's soccer roots.

Here's a look at the TOCA Social location at the O2 in London:

TOCA football also announced a 10-year partnership with Major League Soccer in October 2022 aimed at growing the sport and developing America's future players. TOCA Football operates five Indoor Soccer Training Centers in the DFW area: Mansfield, The Colony, Keller, Carrollton and Allen.