With two different three-level tracks featuring downward spirals and hairpin turns, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is sure to deliver for the kid in all of us when it opens in early March.

Named for the famous racing family, Andretti's is much more than just racing, though.

The new entertainment hub features 100,000 square feet filled with fun like an arcade with more than 90 games, indoor rope courses, laser tag, VR experiences or a game of duck pin bowling.

With multiple dining options as well, Andretti's could easily be a full-day experience.

Dallas will be just the fourth city in the country to host the entertainment company, and just the second city in Texas.

The space is part of the new, 125-acre retail, entertainment and dining center called Grandscape in The Colony. The development is set to open in the next few months.

And with that opening, Andretti's needs to hire new employees.

Andretti’s will be holding a job fair to fill the positions. Dates, times and locations can be found below.

Fairfield by Marriott in The Colony

Jan. 13-17, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan.18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 20, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 24, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 27-31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 1, 10 a.m.t o 4 p.m.

Feb. 3-5, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 10-14, 9 a.m.to 6 p.m.

Courtyard by Marriott, Plano/The Colony

Jan. 21-23, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 6-7, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

