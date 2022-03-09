73 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Spark a romance in Dallas, celebrate Labor Day in Plano and kick it with goats in Irving!

From Kehlani at South Side Ballroom to Kylie Frey at Billy Bob's, these are the top events happening across Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

DALLAS — September, how the heck are ya?! Y'all, it's officially Labor Day weekend, which means football is back which means it's FALL. OK, maybe not meteorological fall (check that here), but it's still exciting. So let's rundown the best of the best events happening this weekend.

Friday

Al Jardine is coming to town! He's best known for being one of the founding members of The Beach Boys, and now he's bringing Endless Summer to Arlington! It's an intimate show full of hits and rarities and you don't want to miss it. It's going down Friday night at Arlington Music Hall, starting at 8 p.m.

Plus:

Saturday

Ready to rock out? Imagine Dragons is coming to Dallas! They're bringing the "Mercury World" Tour to Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday night. The lowest ticket I found runs for about $100, so get them now. The show kicks off on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Plus:

Sunday

Transition into the fall feels with a luau! That's right, this Labor Day Weekend, the folks at Legacy Hall are celebrating with an island-themed party! So get your best Hawaiian shirt, a lei, your dopest friends and get ready to hang loose in the Box Garden all day! There will be hula and fire dancers, airbrush tribal tattoos, specialty poke bowls and of course, live music! Tickets start at $15. The party gets started Sunday at 2 p.m.

New lovers, old lovers, it doesn't matter -- Kehlani is for everyone. She's finally touring for the first time in five years! That means she's taking over the stage at South Side Ballroom Sunday night for the "Blue Water Road" Trip. For all my romantics, immerse yourself in the sounds of a slow-burning, accepting love for just $54. The show starts Sunday at 8 p.m.