73 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Spark a romance in Dallas, celebrate Labor Day in Plano and kick it with goats in Irving!

DALLAS — September, how the heck are ya?! Y'all, it's officially Labor Day weekend, which means football is back which means it's FALL. OK, maybe not meteorological fall (check that here), but it's still exciting. So let's rundown the best of the best events happening this weekend.
Friday
Al Jardine is coming to town! He's best known for being one of the founding members of The Beach Boys, and now he's bringing Endless Summer to Arlington! It's an intimate show full of hits and rarities and you don't want to miss it. It's going down Friday night at Arlington Music Hall, starting at 8 p.m.
Plus:
- Cuco at The Factory in Deep Ellum (Dallas)
- Sara Hickman & The #5 Machine at The Kessler (Dallas)
- Mike Stanley at Hyena's (Dallas)
- The Fixx at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Sly Fungi at Ruins (Dallas)
- LazerTrance feat. Christopher Lawrence at Stereo Live (Dallas)
- Beatnik Bandits at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- Looma, Gluestick, Bad Lives & Jaybirds at The Ridglea Lounge (Fort Worth)
- Polyphia at Ridglea Theater (Fort Worth)
- Hickoids w/ Uncle Toasty, The Dangits, CLIFFFS at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Nick Guerra at Hyena's (Fort Worth)
- Jack Ingram at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Brave Combo at Levitt Pavilion (Arlington)
- Al Jardine & The Endless Summer Band at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- Jiva Live Festival at Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)
- Texas Lottery Live with Super Kilo at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- The Zeppelin Project at Lava Cantina (The Colony)
- Slippery When Wet at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Friday Poppin' Off at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Darius Bennett at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Fahim Anwar at Addison Improv (Addison)
Saturday
Ready to rock out? Imagine Dragons is coming to Dallas! They're bringing the "Mercury World" Tour to Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday night. The lowest ticket I found runs for about $100, so get them now. The show kicks off on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Plus:
- An Evening With Peter Hook & The Light at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Slushii at Stereo Live (Dallas)
- Jake Quillin and Liam St. John at The Kessler Theater (Dallas)
- Club 90s Presents: Cruel Summer Taylor Night at The Echo (Dallas)
- Caned By Nod at Trees (Dallas)
- Forgotten Space at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Nick Guerra at Hyena's (Fort Worth)
- MJ Moody in The RED ROOM at Hyena's (Fort Worth)
- Rudy and Friends in The RED ROOM at Hyena's (Fort Worth)
- Lone Star Murder Mystery Dinner and Show at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Kylie Frey at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Earth-Wrought EP Release Show at The Post (Fort Worth)
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss at Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)
- Ray Wylie Hubbard at Levitt Pavilion (Arlington)
- Crueligans at Lava Cantina (The Colony)
- Fahim Anwar at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Family Magic & Comedy For All Ages at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Ana Buenrostro at Addison Improv (Addison)
- FC Dallas Watch Party at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Champagne Yach Club Boogie Night at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Souled Out Saturdays at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Late Night with DJ Yuna & Friends at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Darius Bennett at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Camp Gladiator at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Poses on the Plaza at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- The Backyard Barbecue on Texas Lottery Plaza (Irving)
Sunday
Transition into the fall feels with a luau! That's right, this Labor Day Weekend, the folks at Legacy Hall are celebrating with an island-themed party! So get your best Hawaiian shirt, a lei, your dopest friends and get ready to hang loose in the Box Garden all day! There will be hula and fire dancers, airbrush tribal tattoos, specialty poke bowls and of course, live music! Tickets start at $15. The party gets started Sunday at 2 p.m.
Kehlani at South Side Ballroom (Dallas)
New lovers, old lovers, it doesn't matter -- Kehlani is for everyone. She's finally touring for the first time in five years! That means she's taking over the stage at South Side Ballroom Sunday night for the "Blue Water Road" Trip. For all my romantics, immerse yourself in the sounds of a slow-burning, accepting love for just $54. The show starts Sunday at 8 p.m.
Plus:
- Darius Bennett at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Lauv at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Goat Yoga on Texas Lottery Plaza (Irving)
- Natural Change on Texas Lottery Plaza (Irving)
- Jungle with Paul Cherry at House of Blues (Dallas)
- What So Not at Stereo Live (Dallas)
- All The Weeknd Everything at Trees (Dallas)
- The Joy Formidable at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Los Huracanes Del Norte at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- The New Respects at Levitt Pavilion (Arlington)
- Neo Soul Sundays at Lava Cantina (The Colony)
- Taste of The Colony at Granscape (The Colony)
- Fahim Anwar at Addison Improv (Addison)