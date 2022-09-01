High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

After one week of Texas high school football in the books, we looked at the top matchups of the week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area!

DALLAS — Week one of Texas high school football is in the books, folks.

Teams across the state have started their journey's toward potentially hoisting the UIL state title at AT&T Stadium in December. Some, perhaps, who are included in these week two games featured below.

Meanwhile, throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.

For a full schedule of those games, click here. In week 1, Leslie and Harrison called No. 1 Stephenville vs. Midlothian Heritage, which can be watched on YouTube here or on WFAA+.

Here are WFAA's top 5 DFW matchups this week:

Denton Guyer (1-0) vs Aledo (0-1)

Week two features another matchup of DFW juggernauts. Week one, for said juggernauts, could not have gone more differently. Aledo has only lost five games in the past seven seasons, but private school Parish Episcopal jumped on the 10-time state champ early and held on to withstand Aledo's second-half comeback, 24-17.

Denton Guyer, on the other hand, asserted a defensive dominance against Rockwall-Heath that caught some eyes. Denton Guyer, the reigning 6A Div. II state runner-up, has one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in Jackson Arnold (who is committed to Oklahoma), but the defense stole the show.

Denton Guyer's defense scored three touchdowns en route to a 47-14 season-opening win over Rockwall-Heath.

Two of DFW's top dogs will square off at 7:30 on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

Jesuit (1-0) vs Rockwall (1-0)

Both Dallas Jesuit and Rockwall started off their 2022 campaigns with strong wins in week one. Jesuit came out on top over Hebron, 38-7, while Rockwall secured its first win of the year against Cedar Hill, 34-12.

This matchup features two more of DFW's top-rated 6A teams, both likely playoff-bound squads. In 2021, this matchup wasn't even close. Rockwall defeated Dallas Jesuit last year, 75-28, so surely Jesuit is out to recover from the sting of the Yellowjackets.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium.

Argyle (1-0) vs Lovejoy (1-0)

In this marquee 5A matchup, the Argyle Eagles fly over to Collin County to take on one of the classification's top teams: the Lovejoy Leopards.

Lovejoy, who are ranked No. 2 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press 5A-DII state poll, come off a 52-27 win against fellow top-five ranked College Station. Lovejoy boasts a deep receiving corps, including Kyle Parker (LSU pledge), Jaxson Lavender (SMU pledge), Parker Livingstone (offers from Texas, Oklahoma State and Baylor) and Daylan McCutcheon (offers from Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Ole Miss). All four wide receivers caught touchdowns in week 1.

Meanwhile, Argyle took care of business in week one against Melissa, winning 37-18. It marked the Eagles' 51st-straight home win at Eagle Stadium.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Leopard Stadium.

South Oak Cliff (0-1) vs Lancaster (1-0)

The defending 5A Div. II state champions fell to nationally-ranked 6A powerhouse Duncanville in week one, 23-10. The game was broadcast nationally on ESPN2. South Oak Cliff has an area-best seven players on The Dallas Morning News’ top 100 recruits list for the class of 2023.

Lancaster, on the other hand, shut out its 6A opponent Skyline in week one 25-0. Lancaster running back tandem of Kyson Brown and Kewan Lacy combined for a pair of touchdowns and over 170 yards of total offense.

This game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium.

Keller Fossil Ridge (1-0) vs Denton Braswell (1-0)

Keller Fossil Ridge defeated Flower Mound in week one, 37-21. Keller Fossil Ridge running back Landen Chambers (BYU commit) ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. He also caught four passes for 45 yards.

Denton Braswell put on an offensive clinic in week one, posting 577 total yards en route to a 45-20 win over Haslet Eaton. Denton Braswell was led by running back Jaylon Burton with 187 rushing yards and three touchdowns and wide receiver Ja’Ryan Wallace, who racked up 128 receiving yards and two scores.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Bill Carrico Stadium.

