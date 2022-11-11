20 things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend

With multiple sports events and concerts going on, there's plenty to do around DFW this weekend.

DALLAS — We're finally past Election Day, and if you're anything like us, you're looking to forget about it this weekend. Luckily, there's plenty going on around the metroplex to help you do that.

From sports to concerts to movies to festivals, here's everything going on this weekend.

Friday:

We're deep into the NHL season and the Stars are doing pretty good this year, ranking just second in their division in the Western Conference. The Stars are 8-4 this year, and their opponents, the San Jose Sharks, are second-to-last in their division at just 3-8. So, come out and cheer on the Stars as they look to keep up their winning record this season this Friday at the American Airlines Center.

Saturday:

Appropriately for the weekend after Election Day, the Texas Theatre will be showing the classic John Carpenter film They Live. For those unaware, this is a movie about wrestling legend 'Hot Rod' Roddy Piper finding a pair of sunglasses that allow him to see the hidden messaging and secret lizard people that control our society. And he's not planning on taking this lightly. Check out this incredible film Saturday night!

Sunday:

The Texas Taco Festival is back at Texas Live! in Arlington this year with tons of options for visitors this year. Included in the festival are 25 separate vendors and restaurants, big margarita bars, a tequila expo, a nacho bar, and even some traditional lucha libre to enjoy while you're eating.