With the end of January coming near, there are still a few more opportunities to stay strong to your New Year's resolutions this month, especially if one of them was to get more involved or get into shape.

Check out what's going on in Dallas-Fort Worth below.

Friday

1. It's time for a smack down, y'all! WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be in Dallas on Friday night for an epic night of wrestling.

Tickets start at $26 and the wrangling begins at 6:45 p.m in the American Airlines Center.

2. Enjoy a true classic with a showing of 1942's Casablanca at the Palace Theater in Grapevine on Friday. With names like Humphrey Bogart and at a venue with such a stored past, it will be like a rewind of the sands of time/

If you don't go, you'll regret it. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but soon.

The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are just $6.

Saturday

3. Get your run on with Dallas' Urban Ultra this weekend and enjoy beautiful views of the Dallas skyline.

With options ranging from a 5K to a 50K, there's something there for every kind of runner.

"The only race that is run entirely on the Skyline trail, participants will enjoy electric views and a fast, flat loop course consisting of mostly pavement with a small portion of gravel road," according to its website.

Registration starts at $55 for the 5K and goes up from there. Event times begin at noon, with the last races starting at 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.

4. Community Beer Company has been around for seven years now, so they're celebrating this weekend and want you to join in on the fun.

The anniversary party will run from noon to 6:30 p.m., with lots of beer (70+), a "Vintage Vegas" theme, food trucks, live music, a photo booth and more.

Admission starts at $34.

5. Shake your tailfeather for a good cause, y'all, and make your way to Arlington for the annual Jiggle Butt Run.

This 5K walk and run supports SafeHaven of Tarrant County, an organization that supports domestic violence victims.

And it's all about the ladies at this event! It's "run" by women for women and encourages people of all ages, sizes and fitness levels to come out and enjoy the fun.

The race starts at 9 a.m. Register at The Runner on Thursday or Friday for $35 or at the event itself the day of for $40. For more information, click here.

6. Want to lose it with laughter this weekend? Then check out the hilarious Dallas comedy troupe Four Funny Females on Saturday night in downtown McKinney's Performing Arts Center.

For more about the stand-ups' style, click here. Tickets are $22 for the 8 p.m. show.

7. Support leukemia and lymphoma research all while getting a good workout in at the Big Climb in Dallas this Saturday.

Participants will climb 70 flights of stairs to get to the top of Bank of America Plaza, all to support a worthy cause.

Registration costs $50 and participants must also raise at least another $100. Online registrations ends Thursday at 9 p.m., but you can register onsite the day of the event.

For more on how to join in the effort, click here.

8. Get prepared to be dazzled Saturday night by Arab-futurism featuring avant-percussion, sci-fi, dance and other visuals at Electric Hamsa during Teatro Dallas' 19th International Festival.

The performance will be held at 7 p.m. at the Latino Cultural Center, and tickets cost $25.

For more performances during the festival, click here.

Sunday

9. Enjoy the musical stylings of guitarist Jason Burt and Dallas Symphony Orchestra violinist Lydia Umlauf for free this Sunday at Spinster Records Dallas in the Bishop Arts District.

The collaboration is aimed at promoting DSO's Southern Dallas Residency Program. The show begins at 6 p.m.

10. Join the Dallas Comedy House on its patio for its 11th birthday party this Sunday from 1 to 10 p.m. With free cupcakes, drink specials, raffle prizes and more, it sounds like it'll be worth going to!

Click here for more on what to expect.

11. Enjoy a Gospel brunch at the House of Blues this Sunday with local artists performing different Gospel music while attendees munch away on dishes like chicken and waffles with an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet.

Tickets to the show cost $45, and doors open at noon.

12. Join the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum on Sunday for International Holocaust Remembrance Day and mark the liberation of Nazi death camp Auschwitz.

Reflect on the tragic past, remember what happened and "share a moment of peace" at this event that begins at 2 p.m.

Have a future event you'd like to submit for consideration? Email jprohov@wfaa.com.