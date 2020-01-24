It's almost the Year of the Rat with the Lunar New Year just a few days away.

So that means it's time to celebrate, and there are plenty of ways to do so across Dallas-Fort Worth.

RELATED: 5 things to know about the Lunar New Year

Friday

1. Join Tự Viện Liên Hoa, a Buddhist temple in Irving, for a series of events including lion dances, karaoke, live music and Lunar New Year Eve chanting Friday night.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 1 a.m.

Saturday

2. Kick off the Year of the Rat at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie all month long with the mall's Lunar New Year Festival.

The festival continues with firecracker shows on Jan. 25 and 26. With tons of performances like KPOP, various cultural dances and signing routines and on-stage games, there will be entertainment aplenty. Plus, attendees can expect a flower market and lots of different styles of cuisine.

Billed as "the biggest annual Lunar New Year celebration in North Texas," the festival is sure to be a hit. The festival begins at 6 p.m. Friday. For more information, click here.

3. Check out the Chinese New Year Festival at the DFW Chinatown Shopping Center in Richardson on Saturday for dragon and lion dance performances among other celebrations.

Put on by the Dallas Chinese Community Center, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4. Join the Greater Dallas Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce for its 2020 Chinese New Year Charity Gala on Saturday night in Addison.

Tickets cost $65 for the event that will feature a lion dance, raffles and networking opportunities along with a banquet that begins at 6:30 p.m.

5. Want to celebrate the new year with your little ones? Join Little Land Play Gym in Fairview for crafts and activities like paper lanterns, origami, fortune-telling, a wishing tree, red envelopes and traditional refreshments.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

6. Celebrate the Chinese New Year at Cozby Library and Community Commons in Coppell from 12 to 3 p.m. with games, storytelling, face painting and lessons on the traditions of Chinese New Year.

Click here for more information.

7. Make a dinner reservation at KAI Restaurant and Lounge in Plano to ring in the new year with specialty cocktails, a DJ and various prizes.

The Asian-inspired restaurant has the largest robata grill in Dallas-Fort Worth, along with sushi and sashimi stations.

The special event runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Make your reservations here.

Sunday

8. Not ready for the fun to be over? Then check out the Lunar New Year Food Fest at Vietnamese restaurant Four Sisters in Fort Worth. The festival will have six food and drink stations from different area spots, along with a DJ and lion dance.

The event goes from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

9. Head out to the Carrollton Public Library for an event with the Carrollton Sun Ray Chinese School to celebrate Chinese culture during the new Year of the Rat.

The school will lead a number of activities during the event from 3 to 5 p.m.