What is an Ozone Action Day and why are they issued?

Ozone Action Days are issued when hot, dry and sunny weather increases the amount of ozone near the ground.

What is an Ozone Action Day?

An Ozone Action Day is issued when high amounts of ozone are expect to be in the atmosphere specifically near the ground.

This usually occurs on hot summer days with light winds and plenty of sunshine. Large cities are the most at risk because of the increased amount of emissions.

Emissions from vehicles, mowers, factories, businesses and other pollution sources are commonly released into the air. But when we have sinking air and light winds from high pressure overhead, those emissions and pollutants are not able to disperse.

In addition, sunlight and heat actually cause a chemical reaction that increases the amount of ozone as well near the ground.

What does an Ozone Action Day mean for you?

Breathing in increased amounts of ozone is harmful to your lungs.

People who suffer from respiratory issues like bronchitis, pneumonia, emphysema, asthma and colds are especially susceptible to increased amounts of ozone, and can have trouble breathing.

Children are also more at risk since their lungs are still developing, and more likely to be outdoors on summer days.

Limiting time outdoors especially if working or exercising will help prevent the effects of increased ground-level ozone.

What can you do?

First, limit time outdoors. Stay inside in an air-conditioned environment.

More ways to help out with limiting ground-level ozone include:

Avoid unnecessary driving or travel

Avoid idling

Mow your yard or fill up the car with gas early in the morning or late in the evening

Reduce electricity usage