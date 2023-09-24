Thousands of Texans experiencing power outages as storms move across the region

Oncor says they are currently monitoring the storm system moving across parts of their service area.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Oncor says they are currently monitoring a storm system moving across parts of their service area, as that storm has caused thousands of power outages across the state.

To see an outage map showing where outages currently are in the area, click here.

The storm moved across North Texas Sunday evening, causing hail and heavy wind in some parts of the region.

"Resources are available and will be working to restore power as needed in these areas," Oncor said on their website. "Flooding in areas may cause delays and access challenges for field resources. We appreciate your patience as we work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power."

The outage map shows areas with the highest number of outages include Arlington, with more than 3,400 customers affected, as well as Waxahachie, with more than 4,400 customers affected.

To report an outage, Oncor says to text OUT to 66267, click "report an outage" located above the outage map, or use the MyOncor app.