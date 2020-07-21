Hurricane Hanna | Hanna becomes first hurricane of 2020 season as it edges closer to the South Texas coast

Hanna became a hurricane Saturday morning shortly before 7 a.m.

HOUSTON — We have our first hurricane of the season. Hanna strengthened to a hurricane shortly before 7 a.m.

It has winds of 75 mph and is moving to the west at roughly 9 mph.

Hurricane Hanna is expected to make landfall south of Corpus Christi around lunchtime today.

The KHOU weather team and National Hurricane Center are tracking the storm, as well as Tropical Storm Gonzalo which is expected to dissipate over the next couple days.

Hurricane Hanna

Hurricane Hanna is bearing down on the South Texas coast. There is a hurricane warning in effect from Baffin Bay to Mesquite Bay. At 7 a.m. Saturday, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour. It continues its westerly track at 9 miles per hour. Landfall should happen at around noon.

Rain bands band be seen across the coastal area of southeast Texas. Stronger storms are down towards the Coastal Bend, with a very strong band on the south side of Hanna, according to the National Weather Service. Storms in these rain bands can train over the same area, which could lead to flooding.

A Tropical Storm Warning has expanded northward to include Galveston and Chambers Counties to High Island. The Hurricane Warning has been expanded south to Port Mansfield.

In Brazoria County, all beaches are closed to vehicles because of extremely high tides.

In Houston, we may only get 1 to 3 inches of rain widespread through the weekend. Closer to the coast, we may get 5 inches of rain. This is an improvement from when the forecast track was farther north, and Houston was in the cone of uncertainty.

The earlier Tropical Storm Watch for areas in Harris and Galveston counties has now been canceled, the National Weather Service in League City says.

Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are still in effect, however, for parts of the Texas coast farther south heading toward Corpus Christi.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo in Atlantic

The second area that we are tracking is Tropical Storm Gonzalo. It is moving westward out of the Atlantic and into the Caribbean sea, but losing its punch.

A first glance at the cone looks like it could be bad news for the Gulf of Mexico, but the National Hurricane Center says Gonzalo is "tiny" and could dissipate over the weekend, making it not a major threat to land at this time.

As of the 5 a.m. update on Saturday, Gonzalo had winds of 40 mph and is moving west at 18 mph.