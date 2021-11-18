FREEZE WARNING: a majority of North Texas could see a light freeze by Friday morning

By Friday morning, most of North Texas could be waking up to a light freeze. Best chances will be outside of D-FW in more rural areas.

TEXAS, USA — Protect your tender vegetation!

While not all of North Texas will dip down to the freezing point or lower by Friday morning, most of the area has a chance.

Freeze Warning

A freeze warning has been issued for all of North Texas for late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Most of North Texas has a chance at dipping briefly below freezing first thing Friday morning, but there are some exceptions.

Best chance to see freezing temps will be outside of Dallas-Fort Worth in more rural and low-lying locations. It's possible for parts of D-FW to see a light freeze, but the heart of the D-FW area will likely stay above freezing. You can thank all the concrete, asphalt, and buildings for that. This is what we call the "urban heat island" effect.

Outside of D-FW has a good chance at getting down to freezing or colder. Especially across northern parts of North Texas. Temps down to around 30 degrees with some places maybe even into the upper 20s look possible.

Not a bad idea to protect any sensitive vegetation and make sure your sprinklers are turned off!

Freeze facts

While D-FW will likely stay above freezing this time, it will likely be the coldest night of the season so far.

We are very close to the average 1st freeze for D-FW with that happening around November 22nd.

Since it's unlikely D-FW will get there Friday morning, it MAY be into December before D-FW sees a freeze.

Rest of the week - this weekend

Very fall-like weather will be around Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s both days.

Temps will warm this weekend, and Saturday will be a mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer day. Highs will reach the low 70s.

On Sunday, another front will move through North Texas, cooling temps a bit and bringing a very low chance for rain. A few showers are possible mainly for eastern North Texas, but most will stay dry.