A Dallas bar has a special request for WFAA's Pete Delkus

It's been all triple-digits in North Texas, with little relief in sight.

DALLAS — Sorry, North Texas. Not even Pete Delkus can save you from this weather.

Dallas-Fort Worth could very likely break an all-time daily heat record this week, with temperatures again expected to reach triple digits. Monday's high is expected to be 106, the same as the all-time record for July 31. The same goes for Tuesday's expected high of 107.

And this week's forecast is just a continuation of what we've seen over the last week: Triple digits with no relief in sight.

So it was no surprise to see one Dallas bar calling on WFAA Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus for help.

Truck Yard's sign over the weekend read: "Hey Delkus, work your magic & get us a cooler forecast."

Pete Delkus over at WFAA needs to come through with a cooler forecast. Cause this ain’t it! #SwampCrotchSummer Posted by Truck Yard Dallas on Sunday, July 30, 2023

Pete clearly couldn't deliver on Truck Yard's request; the next day on the forecast with temperatures under 100 isn't until next Monday.