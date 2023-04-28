DFW weather updates: Check school cancellations, flight status, power outages and more here

Another round of scattered severe storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening. Large hail and strong winds are the main hazards.

DALLAS — Scattered severe storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening. Large hail and strong winds are the main hazards, but an isolated tornado will not be ruled out at this point.

The latest forecast, timing and storm chances for North Texas are here. Below, we'll be tracking traffic, travel, power outages and more.

Live radar

School activities

The alerts below are from the school districts:

Mansfield ISD:

Due to anticipated inclement weather, all outdoor activities are canceled for this afternoon and evening. All indoor activities and programs will continue as scheduled. Please anticipate dismissal and transportation weather-related delays.

Rockwall:

Due to a forecast for severe weather, we are canceling several activities this afternoon and evening. Please read the graphic for more information.

Fort Worth:

We continue to monitor weather conditions today in collaboration with the National Weather Service. Due to the possibility of severe weather conditions, all outdoor athletic events have been canceled tonight for the safety of students and staff.

Irving:

UPDATE: All after-school activities have been cancelled for today, Friday, April 28.

Cedar Hill:

CHISD has canceled all outdoor evening activities for Friday, April 28th, due to potential severe weather conditions. All indoor activities will continue as planned.

Mesquite:

Due to the threat of severe weather, after-school activities scheduled between 4 - 6 PM today have been canceled. Events occurring later this evening are likely to continue as planned.

Godley:

Due to expected bad weather including possible rain and hail expected at dismissal time today (Fri., Apr. 28), students will remain in school buildings until weather lifts and they can safely go to cars or buses.

Stars watch party canceled

The Dallas Stars have canceled tonight's watch party at the PNC Plaza for Game 6 due to the weather.

Due to severe weather expected this evening, tonight’s #TexasHockey watch party on #PNCPlazaDallas has been cancelled.⁰⁰Stay safe and stay dry, Stars fans! pic.twitter.com/kj9ddcxNup — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 28, 2023

Flight updates

Check your flight status in the links below, including the latest cancellation and delay totals across the country:

North Texas Power Outages

If there are power outages in North Texas, they'll show up on the Oncor power outage map. You can also report your local outages through the map.