Can't call or text because of the storm? Try these tips

DALLAS — Cellphone signal has been one of the main issues people have faced over the last 48 hours, as winter storm conditions have ravaged North Texas. In addition to sub-zero temps and absurdly cold wind chills, many have not been able to maintain contact with loved ones because they can’t even send a text message or make a phone call.

The cell towers around the area for all different providers are experiencing similar power loss issues to the ones Texans are facing in their homes. Those cell towers have backup generators and backup batteries, but even those can sometimes fail.

A spokesperson from AT&T provided the following statement about their handling of the winter storm:

We continue to closely monitor Winter Storm Uri and remain committed to keeping our customers, their families and the public safety community connected. Rolling power blackouts were ordered across Texas on Monday, and are anticipated to continue until the State’s weather emergency ends. Commercial power outages and damage from snow and ice may affect service for some wireless and wireline customers. We have generators supporting cell sites and we have teams refueling fixed generators as needed.

In advance of the storm, we initiated our storm preparedness plan, including the following network preparations:

Topping off generators with fuel at our cell sites and switch facilities.

Testing high-capacity back-up batteries at cell sites.

Protecting our physical facilities against flooding.

A couple of tips on staying connected during severe weather: