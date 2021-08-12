'Blazing sunsets': Here's what caused the show-stopping skies Tuesday in North Texas 😍

Cirrus clouds make the sunlight bend and refract, causing the sky to glow.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Orange, pinks, and purple clouds swirled during Tuesday's sunset in North Texas, stopping people in their tracks.

Dozens of people sent in their photos from Euless, Richardson, Saginaw and Weatherford.

So what caused this? Meteorologist Greg Fields broke it down for us.

There were lots of cirrus clouds, which are thin and wispy and made of ice crystals that originate from supercooled water droplets. They typically develop high in the sky -- about 20,000 feet. They make the sunlight bend and refract, causing the sky to glow.

If you have pics to share, send them through the Near Me feature of the WFAA app. You might see your pictures on-air, online, or in our newsletter!

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.